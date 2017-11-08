Smog continues to choke Delhi; children complain of itchy eyes, throat

November 08, 2017 11:33 IST

A thick layer of smog canopied the national capital earlier on Wednesday morning leading to hazardous pollution levels.

The air quality index of Delhi's Lodhi Road area fell under 'severe' category with high particulate matter at 10 and 2.5.

Various areas -- including Dwarka, India Gate, Dhaula Kuan and RK Puram -- were covered with thick smog.

In view of rampant air pollution, people at various places in Delhi wore masks during morning walk.

School students found it hard to commute with fall in visibility and air quality as moisture combined with pollutants shrouded the city in a thick cover of haze.

Many students complained of itchy eyes and throat.

"I am wearing a mask as my throat is itching because of the smog," Raja, a school student, said.

Another student said, "We are facing problems. I have been experiencing itching in my eyes and throat."

In the wake of Indian Medical Association declaring 'public health emergency' in Delhi due to hazardous pollution levels, experts have warned people to avoid outdoor physical activities like cycling and jogging.

The IMA has appealed to the government to stop outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to protect the health of children.

The Delhi government also issued a health advisory for high risk people, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments.

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday took the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to task, seeking to know why steps to prevent steps were not taken despite knowing well in advance that such a situation was likely to arise.

With PTI inputs.

IMAGE: Security personnel jog through smog at Rajpath in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

