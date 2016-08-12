Delhi again! Man knocks down 50-yr-old, dumps him midway to hospital

A day after a 35-year-old man was left to die on Delhi’s roads after being hit by a delivery van, another such case has come to light.

On Tuesday night, a man allegedly knocked down an ice-cream seller with his car and dumped him midway on the pretext of taking him to hospital in Mandir Marg area in the heart of the national capital, police said on Friday.

Amritlal, in his mid 50s, sold ice-creams and was on his way to home at Kalibari when the car driven by Surjit Kumar hit him near Gol Market intersection at around 11.30 pm on August 9, they said.

Eyewitnesses Sushil and Ankur, co-workers of Amritlal, told police that the car dragged him to several meters before coming to halt. The duo rushed and pulled Amritlal who was stuck beneath the vehicle.

Kumar told the duo that he was taking Amritlal, who was ‘motionless’ at that time, to RML hospital, but later ‘dumped’ him near MS Flats on Peshwa Road and fled, police said.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the accused was arrested.

Police found long skid marks across the Zebra crossing on Bhai Veer Singh Marg where the accident took place.

Sushil said after they reached the hospital, they could not find Amritlal.

The police later found Amritlal’s body on the backside of MS Flats on Peshwa Road at around 6.30 am on Wednesday. He was taken to LadyHardingMedicalCollege where doctors declared him brought dead.

The vehicle’s owner Karamchand told police that it was being driven by his driver Surjit who was arrested.

The incident reported a day after the Delhi government said it will soon announce ‘Good Samaritan Scheme’ under which people will be rewarded for taking victims to hospital and provided legal aid in case they face any problem.

