Dawood to attend nephew's wedding reception via skype

August 17, 2016 17:01 IST

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar on Wednesday tied the knot with the daughter of a Mumbai-based businessman in a traditional Muslim ceremony, with Mumbai police keeping an eye on the event.

Alishah, the son of Dawood's late sister Haseena Parkar, and Aisha Nagani got married at a mosque in Nagpada area of south Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends.

A handful of mediapersons were present outside the mosque and were kept at bay by family members.

The marriage rituals started at around 11am. The function lasted for about one-and-a-half hours and was attended by nearly 100 people.

The family would host a reception for the newly weds at a city hotel on Wednesday evening and the fugitive don was likely to view the event via videocalling on Skype.

The Mumbai police crime branch has directed the anti-extortion cell to keep a close watch at the event.

Police personnel will maintain a strict vigil on the proceedings, a senior official said.

The police did not rule out rival gangsters trying to disturb the peace.

Alishah's elder brother Danish had died in a road accident in 2006. His sister Umaira got married in May 2015.