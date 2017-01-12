rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » David Guetta's Bengaluru concert cancelled due to 'law and order situation'

David Guetta's Bengaluru concert cancelled due to 'law and order situation'

January 12, 2017 14:23 IST

It’s heartbreak for DJ David Guetta fans in Bengaluru as organisers of India’s electronic music festival, Sunburn, have been forced to cancel the concert on Thursday.

French DJ David Guetta’s concert, scheduled for Thursday night, has been scrapped with the organisers citing “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve as the reason.

The DJ, 49, is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bengaluru and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

“Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year’s Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city.

“We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today’s concert unfortunately stands cancelled,” Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.

The organisers said they hope to “reschedule” the concert if they get permission from the authorities and the artiste but there is no clarity at the moment.

“Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule,” Singh said.

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly