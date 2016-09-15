rediff.com

J&K: Curfew imposed in Rajouri after violence over camel slaughter

Last updated on: September 15, 2016 15:08 IST

Curfew remained in force on Thursday in Rajouri town of Jammu after members of two communities indulged in stone-pelting following rumours of an alleged sacrilegious act.

Police said situation is under control in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir, where curfew was imposed on Wednesday night after tension prevailed.

Rajouri District Magistrate Shabir Ahmed Bhat said that camel meat was recovered from some passengers in a commercial vehicle which led to spread of rumours, following which clashes erupted in some parts of Rajouri town, prompting the district administration to impose curfew to avoid any loss of life and property.

However, he said that there was no incident of sacrilege.

"Curfew remains imposed in Rajouri town. The situation is tense but under control. There were some incidents of damage to business establishments and heavy stone-pelting during the night," said Inspector General of Police Johny William, who is in charge DIG range Rajouri-Poonch.

Wednesday night, the army was also called in.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident by the police, under Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeshwar Singh.

