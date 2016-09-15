Trump gaining ground in key battle states in US

September 15, 2016 11:22 IST

Amidst reports that Donald Trump is gaining ground in key battle states in the US, the Republican presidential nominee on Thursday said that Americans are "ready to discard failed political establishment" that disrespects upon hardworking people.

With less than 60 days to go for the November general elections, CNN/ORC polls said that Trump is leading his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the two critical battle ground States of Ohio and Florida.

According to the poll, among likely voters in Ohio, Trump stands at 46 per cent to Clinton's 41 per cent.

In Florida, likely voters split 47 per cent for Trump to 44 per cent for Clinton.

The Democratic presidential nominee was leading in both the States till recently.

Political pundits say the two States could make or break the presidential elections for either of the two candidates.

"This is a movement. States are in play that no Republican has ever come close to winning," Trump told his cheering supporters in Ohio.

"We just got new polls from Bloomberg and CNN. We're up five points in Ohio, and the LA Times poll has us up five points nationwide," he said.

"The people of the United States are ready for change. They're ready to discard a failed political establishment that disdains, disrespects and looks down on hardworking people," Trump said.

Trump said his election is about a choice between the control of an arrogant ruling class in Washington versus the hopes and dreams of everyday citizens.

Meanwhile, a poll released by Quinnipiac University said Clinton is leading Trump by five percentage points. A fortnight ago, Clintoni's lead was 10 per cent. As per RealClearPolitics, which tracks all major polls, Clinton continues to lead Trump in the average of all these polls.

But this lead has now reduced to 2.3 per cent in a two-way poll and is just 1.8 per cent in a four-way poll.