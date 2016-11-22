Chhattisgarh: CRPF sub-inspector killed in Naxal-triggered blast

Last updated on: November 22, 2016 16:01 IST

A Central Reserve Police Force soldier was on Tuesday killed and two other paramilitary jawans were injured in a bomb blast triggered by Naxals at separate places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

"While a sub-inspector was killed and a head constable injured in the explosion in Chintalnar Police Station area, a constable was critically injured in the blast in Maraiguda police station limits," a CRPF official said.

A team of Central Reserve Police Force's 74th battalion was out on an area domination operation between Burkapal police camp and Chintalnar, around 450 kms away from Raipur, early Tuesday morning, he said.

When security forces were cordoning off a patch near Gargarmetta, two personnel inadvertently stepped over a pressurised improvised explosive device, concealed beneath the ground, triggering the blast which left Sub Inspector BS Bist and head constable Sudhakar, belonging to 74th battalion, injured, he said.

After the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot to retrieve the injured personnel, he said.

"Bist succumbed to injuries while being evacuated," the official said, adding Sudhakar was airlifted to Jagdalpur for treatment and his condition was said to be out of danger.

Few hours after this incident, a jawan of CRPF’s 217th came under the impact of pressure bomb blast at around 10.45 am during a 'road security operation' in Maraiguda police station area, the paramilitary official said.

The injured was identified as constable Prabhakar Yadav, deputed as a sniffer dog handler, in the squad, he added.

The patrolling party of the battalion was providing security to the under construction Golapalli-Maraiguda road.

When they reached near Gangler rivulet, Yadav accidentally stepped over the pressure IED connection leading to the blast which left him critically injured, he said.

Yadav was immediately shifted to Bhadrachalam (in Telangana), close to Maraiguda, by road from where he was being airlifted to Hyderabad keeping in view his serious

condition, the official added. On Monday, two jawans of the 74th CRPF battalion were injured in a pressure bomb blast in Chintalnar area of Sukma.

