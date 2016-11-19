Kashmir unrest: Another school gutted down Kupwara

November 19, 2016 00:07 IST

A government primary school building was torched by unidentified miscreants on Friday night in Rigipora area of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, an unnamed official confirmed.

According to reports, the rooftop of the building was heavily damaged in the inferno.

Meanwhile, the policemen and fire tenders reached the spot and prevented the fire from spreading.

Since September 10, more than 30 schools have been burnt by unknown persons in Kashmir which has courted condemnation from various quarters. High court too stepped in by taking a suo moto cognizance of the matter.

On October 31, the high court had directed the state government to take all preventive measures to save school buildings from burning by “mysterious enemies of education”.

On November 8, the Jammu and Kashmir high court had ordered the government to rope in village education committees to curb the burning of schools in Kashmir.

A division bench of Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey also directed the chief secretary to provide fire safety measures and adequate lighting around the schools, besides enhancing the wages of contingent paid workers so that they could discharge their duties as chowkidars.