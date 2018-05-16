Congress moves SC against Karnataka Guv's invite to BJP

Last updated on: May 16, 2018 23:44 IST

IMAGE: Senior Congress leaders (from left) P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal and Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Agitated over Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government, the Congress on Wednesday night approached the Supreme Court seeking an immediate intervention by the Chief Justice, against what it called as 'encounter of the Constitution'.

The Congress urged Chief Justice Dipak Misra to hold an urgent hearing on Wednesday night itself since Yeddyurappa is slated to take oath as chief minister at 9 am on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the party has sought hearing on its petition challenging the governor's decision on Wednesday night itself.

"We have filed a petition before the Supreme Court and have urged the registrar to allow hearing on it tonight itself," Singhvi told PTI, adding that immediate hearing has been sought as the matter is very serious.

The Congress termed the governor's decision as 'murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution'.

Earlier in the evening, Vala invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and take oath as chief minister tomorrow. He also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office.

Singhvi, who has been assigned the task to lead Congress' legal challenge against Vala's decision, met the Supreme Court registrar to take forward the process to hear the 'urgent petition'.

The Congress has termed the move to form a BJP government in Karnataka as 'illegal and against the law and constitution'.

"Calling an immoral and illegal government to be sworn in as an illegitimate child cannot sustain the scrutiny of Constitution or the test of law," said Congress Communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala at a press conference.

The Congress has also said that granting 15 days' time to Yeddyurappa to prove majority on the floor of the House will promote horse trading, alleging that the BJP will resort to poaching of MLAs of Congress and Janata Dal-Secular.

In a communique, Vala invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and take oath as chief minister on Thursday. He also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the southern state winning 104 seats, but is short of a simple majority.

On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S), which have already announced post-poll tie-up, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively and claimed before Vala to have numbers to form government in the state.

Surjewala accused Vala of denigrating the Governor's office, trampling upon Constitution and abusing law and acting like a 'BJP puppet'.

Vala, Surjewala charged, chose to serve 'his masters in the BJP' than serving the Constitution.

"Vajubhai Vala denigrates the Governor's office,tramples upon Constitution,abuses the law and acts as a BJP puppet.

"He chooses to serve his Master's in BJP rather then serve the Constitution," he said.