Karnataka: Guv invites BJP to form govt, BSY to take oath tomorrow

Last updated on: May 16, 2018 23:15 IST

Vala also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days.

IMAGE: BJP legislature party leaders B S Yeddyurappa, accompanied by party leaders Ananth Kumar and K Eshwarappa, gestures while addressing the media after meeting with Governor Rudabhai Vajubhai Vala to stake claim for the formation of government, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka, capping a day of intense jockeying for power and allegations by the Congress of bribery and horsetrading against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'I invite you (Yeddyurappa) to form the government and be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka,' a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Vala also asked 75-year-old Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office as the chief minister.

Briefing reporters, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said Yeddyurappa will take oath here on Thursday at 9 am.

Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony, party sources said.

Toiling hard to control the levers of power in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy, the leader of the newly formed Janata Dal-Secular-Congress alliance had earlier met Vala and staked claim to form the government.

IMAGE: The governor's letter to Yeddyurappa. Photograph: ANI

With 104 MLAs in the 224-member assembly, the BJP is the single largest party, while the JD-S-Congress coalition, formed after the election results were declared, has 116 legislators. It has also claimed support of an independent MLA.

With there being precedents of both governors inviting either the leader of the single largest party or that of a post-poll coalition to form the government, Vala, a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-BJP veteran from Gujarat, opted for the former.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy claimed the BJP had offered his MLAs Rs 100 crore and ministerial berths to break ranks and back the saffron party.

The allegations were promptly dismissed by the BJP, with Union minister Prakash Javadekar dubbing them as 'imaginary'.

Outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah also alleged the prime minister was encouraging 'horsetrading' to ensure the BJP returns to power in the state despite falling short of a majority.

"Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money," Kumaraswamy told a press conference.

The Congress lambasted Vala for inviting the BJP, accusing him of acting like a 'BJP puppet' and allowing the saffron party to 'manufacture' a majority in 15 days.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also alleged that the Governor has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to "convert" the number of 104 legislators to 111.

'Governor invites Mr Yeddyurappa to manufacture a majority in 15 days. Governor gives Mr Yeddyurappa 15 days to convert the number 104 into 111,' he tweeted.

Party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said that the decision was a 'murder of democracy' and has been taken 'under pressure from the BJP leadership'.

"It is a murder of democracy in the country and it is a black day in India's history...The decision has been taken under pressure of BJP leaders," Gehlot told PTI.

Gehlot expressed concerns over the development and said people of the country are "worried" over the direction in which the country was moving.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also hit out at Vala, accusing him of denigrating the Governor's office, trampling upon Constitution and abusing law and acting like a 'BJP puppet'.

Vala, Surjewala charged, chose to serve "his masters in the BJP" than serving the Constitution.

'Vajubhai Vala denigrates the Governor's office,tramples upon Constitution,abuses the law & acts as a BJP puppet. He chooses to serve his Master's in BJP rather then serve the Constitution. As @BJPKarnataka informed in advance, orders come from BJP HQ then the sanctity of office," he said on Twitter.