Cong offers to form govt in Goa with CM away for treatment

September 16, 2018 09:15 IST

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has appealed Governor Mridula Sinha to give the Congress party an opportunity to form a stable government in the state.

In a statement issued by GPCC president Girish Chodankar, the party claimed, 'The Congress has never hesitated to play the role of a constructive and effective opposition, but we will not hesitate to come forward and take responsibility to form a government.'

'We have already cautioned Honourable Governor Her Excellency Dr Mridula Sinha about a possible ploy by the BJP to fraudulently impose President's Rule in Goa, through the back door,' it said.

It added, 'We urge her (Governor Sinha) once again, that the Congress should be given an opportunity to form a stable government in Goa, in view of the prevailing political chaos in the state.'

Meanwhile, the Congress has also criticised Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was being rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Saturday, for not handing over the charge of the administration to any of his cabinet colleagues.

Chodankar said in the statement, 'The Congress Committee is keenly watching the political developments unfolding in Goa while Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is being rushed to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment.'

The Congress further claimed that the greed for power of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies stands exposed.

'We would also like to remind the people of Goa, that their well-being is the last thing on the minds of the ruling political parties who are unleashing the ugly game of power and clamouring for their benefit. The greed for power of the BJP and its allies is exposed to the fact that they can't even give charge to a trusted lieutenant in the absence of CM,' the statement reads.

The Congress also accused the BJP of creating a mess in Goa over last 16 months.

It said, 'While we sympathise with the chief minister as far as his health is concerned, his act of snatching away the mandate given to the Congress in the 2017 assembly elections and his total mismanagement of all major issues in Goa, including mining, formalin, food adulteration, pollution, CRZ, TCP, Casino, unemployment etc had already driven Goa to the edge.'

'No one in Goa is happy, the BJP is not happy, (its) allies are not Happy, the people of Goa are unhappy, bureaucrats and government officers are unhappy, even the CM and ministers are unhappy.

'This happens when you don't respect people's mandate. (The) BJP and its allies should take up the responsibility for this mess created in Goa over the last 16 months,' the statement said.

The committee further asserted, 'This current confusion of epic proportions, which we are witnessing is only going to hurt the prospects of the state further, especially when the BJP, does not even have a second-in-command to succeed Parrikar in his absence.

'The very fact that a second-in-command was never allowed to be groomed by the BJP, shows how selfish interests have sacrificed the interest of the party and the state of Goa.'

Parrikar underwent treatment at a United States hospital earlier this year.

He went back to the country again on August 10 for a follow-up and returned on August 22, but he was later admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai the next day due to health complications.

He once again left for the US on August 29 midnight and later returned to India. On September 15, Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, reached the AIIMS for further treatment.