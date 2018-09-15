Parrikar spoke to Shah, to continue as CM: BJP leader

rediff.com

September 15, 2018 08:53 IST

Manohar Parrikar, who has been admitted to hospital, spoke to Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Friday and it was decided that he would continue as the chief minister of Goa, a party leader said.

"Parrikar spoke to Shah and briefed him about the political situation in the state, and also informed him about his health condition. It was decided that Parrikar will continue as the chief minister but he might give some of his portfolios to his cabinet colleagues," he told PTI.

 

"By next week, the government will work out the exact arrangement through which the work burden on Parrikar could be reduced.

"A thought would also be given to replacing the two ailing ministers in the cabinet, Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis D'Souza," the leader said.

Both Madkaikar and D'Souza are currently hospitalised.

Earlier in the day, Goa BJP held a meeting of its state-level core committee.

The core committee later met Parrikar.

Parrikar, who returned from the United States after medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district on Thursday evening.

Earlier this year he underwent three-month-long treatment in the US for a pancreatic ailment.

Tags: Manohar Parrikar, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shah, Pandurang Madkaikar, Francis D'Souza
 

