From Amritsar to Mumbai, children pay tribute to Uri martyrs

September 19, 2016 20:40 IST

Children of schools across in the country paid homage to the 18 soldiers who were martyred in a fidayeen attack on an army camp in Uri on Sunday.

Students of Gurukul School in Mumbai made a rangoli as a tribute to the Uri martyrs. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

A prayer meet of students at a school in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Students of a school in Gurgaon. Photograph: PTI Photo

Students of Kamla Mehta Blind school in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Students hold prayer meet at a school in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

