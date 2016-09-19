From Amritsar to Mumbai, children pay tribute to Uri martyrs

Children of schools across in the country paid homage to the 18 soldiers who were martyred in a fidayeen attack on an army camp in Uri on Sunday.
Students of Gurukul School in Mumbai made a rangoli as a tribute to the Uri martyrs. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
A prayer meet of students at a school in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo
Students of a school in Gurgaon. Photograph: PTI Photo
Students of Kamla Mehta Blind school in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
Students hold prayer meet at a school in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo
