Checklist: CBI's dismal track record at investigations

January 11, 2018 17:40 IST

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on December 22, 2017, acquitted all the accused -- including former telecom minister A Raja, Essar promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and former bureaucrats -- in the 2G telecom spectrum allocation case, saying the special public prosecutor "miserably failed" to prove any charges against the accused.

Here's a look at a few high-profile cases in which question marks were raised by various courts over the CBI's probe. 

Aircel-Maxis 2G case
 
August 2014

CBI files chargesheet against former telecommunications minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran and several others for allegedly influencing Aircel to sell its company to Maxis

February 2017

CBI special court drops all charges, saying CBI pressed charges due to misreading of official files 

Hindalco coal block
 
October 2013

CBI files FIRs against Aditya Birla group chairman K M Birla and former coal secretary P C Parakh for criminal conspiracy and misconduct

September-November 2013

Special court pulls up CBI for closing case in a hurry; directs agency to record former PM Manmohan Singh's statement

 
September 2015

SC asks CBI for further probe

 
Other coal allocations
 

CBI investigates 33 coal allocation irregularities between 2006 and 2009, of which final reports are filed in 28 cases. A special court pulls up the CBI for shoddy investigations in various cases, including the ones involving Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda and former coal secretary H C Gupta that were re-opened by the investigating agency

 
Bofors scandal
 
October 1999-2000

CBI files chargesheet against Hinduja brothers, former defence secretary S K Bhatnagar and AB Bofors for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery under Indian Penal Code and other provisions

May-October 2005

Delhi high court quashes charges against Hinduja brothers -- Srichand, Gopichand and Prakashchand -- and Bofors. A special court later reprimands CBI for causing exchequer loss of around Rs 250 crore in the case

Aarushi murder case
 
April-October 2013

CBI tells special court that Rajesh and Nupur Talwar killed their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in May 2008

October 2017

Allahabad HC acquits Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, saying they could not be held guilty based on evidences presented

 
Bellary illegal mining
 
October 2012

CBI files chargesheet against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa and others for alleged abuse of position and involving bribery of Rs 40 crore

October 2016

CBI special court acquits Yeddyurappa, 13 others, stating the prosecution failed to establish their guilt

 
 
 

Tags: Central Bureau of Investigation, Yeddyurappa, AB Bofors, Hinduja, K M Birla
 

