Checklist: CBI's dismal track record at investigations

January 11, 2018 17:40 IST

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on December 22, 2017, acquitted all the accused -- including former telecom minister A Raja, Essar promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and former bureaucrats -- in the 2G telecom spectrum allocation case, saying the special public prosecutor "miserably failed" to prove any charges against the accused.

Here's a look at a few high-profile cases in which question marks were raised by various courts over the CBI's probe.