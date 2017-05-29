CBI takes custody of Shahabuddin

Last updated on: May 29, 2017 21:32 IST

The Central Bureau Investigation on Monday today took custody of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shahabuddin whose name has cropped up as an accused in the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

The CBI said it has brought Shahabuddin to the agency headquarters for custodial interrogation in this case.

Shahabuddin was lodged in Tihar prison.

"During investigation, certain oral, documentary and circumstantial evidences have emerged. In view of these, the special judge for CBI cases, Muzaffarpur (Bihar) has granted eight days police custody of the said accused, a resident of Siwan (Bihar)," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said the role of Shahabuddin is being looked into the conspiracy behind the murder of Ranjan.

The four-time RJD MP from Siwan is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Ranjan, a journalist of a prominent Hindi daily in Siwan last year.

Shahabuddin is facing trial in more than 45 criminal cases and was moved to Tihar Jail in February on a Supreme Court order on a plea by Siwan native Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were killed in two separate incidents.

Ranjan was gunned down on May 13 last year and his wife has accused Shahabuddin of having a role in the killing.

The agency had already filed a charge sheet of criminal conspiracy and murder against one accused on December 23, 2016 and further investigation was kept open, Gaur said.