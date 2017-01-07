Shahabuddin's 'selfie' inside Siwan jail triggers controversy

January 07, 2017 20:03 IST

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mohammad Shahabuddin has created yet another controversy with his purported selfie showing his changed look inside Siwan prison going viral on the social media.

In the wake of the controversy, the Siwan district administration has conducted raids inside the jail.

Officer in-charge of Muffasil police station Vinay Pratap Singh on Saturday confirmed the raids inside Siwan jail and said three mobile phones, four sim cards and two mobile batteries were seized.

He, however, did not divulge if anything was seized from the cell of the controversial RJD leader.

Siwan jail officials denied that a selfie was clicked by Shahabuddin and said some “well-wisher” who might have come to meet him could have taken the photo and posted it on the social media.

Shahabuddin, a four-time RJD MP from Siwan, is currently lodged in Siwan jail after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail granted by the Patna high court in connection with the killing of the prime witness in the murder of two brothers by pouring acid on them.

Notorious and known for muscle-flexing, Shahabuddin is facing over 36 cases, including of murder and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesman Ashok Sinha said that he could not confirm the veracity of the information.

“The Grand Alliance government in Bihar, in which the RJD is a major constituent, does not compromise on any law-and-order issue,” he claimed.