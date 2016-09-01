rediff.com

Can you believe it? Deepika and Sonakshi are 'married'

Can you believe it? Deepika and Sonakshi are 'married'

September 01, 2016 13:44 IST

 

Boys… There’s some bad news.

If records at a fair price shop in Farukhabad are to be believed, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rani Mukherjee are married to Farrukhabad natives Rakesh Chand, Ramesh Chand, Sadhu Lal and Ram Swaroop.

A distributor at Sahabganj village in Qayamganj tehsil has names of these actors on the list of beneficiaries and ration is being taken on these names for quite a long time.

The matter came to light when villagers filed a complaint against the distributor and a probe was ordered, officials said.

In the registration form, several names of actors and their ‘spouses’ cropped up.

As per the list, Jacqueline’s ‘husband’ is Sadhu Lal and Deepika’s spouse is Rakesh Chand. Similarly, Rani Mukherjee’s ‘husband’ is Ram Swaroop, while Sonakshi is shown as married to Ramesh Chand.

Deepika is placed under the ‘general’ category and others are shown as OBC members.

The district magistrate has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularity and directed the sub-divisional magistrate of Qayamganj to identify the guilty and take stern against them, official sources said on Thursday.

Photograph: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

