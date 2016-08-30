PHOTOS: Taking napping to adorable levels!

August 30, 2016 08:19 IST

This the cutest thing you’ll see today.

Whether she’s dressed as a member of the rock band Guns N Roses or as Beyonce, four-month-old Joey Marie Choi is an internet sensation -- and she has no idea.

Los Angeles photographer Laura Izumikawa has come up with a way to make parenting a little more fun. While her little tot naps, Izumikawa dresses her up as pop culture figures, ranging from everyone from superstar Beyoncé to Sia.

And these pics are so adorable that Izumikawa has raked up over 30,000 followers on Instagram.

Keep scrolling for the baby dress-up magic.

Sha na na na na na na na knees knees?????? #Guns 'n' Roses

This costume really deserved a gold medal, didn't it?

All the single babies! Beyonce has nothing on this cutey patootie.

The tiniest sushi chef there ever was.

Even Joey wasn’t immune to the Pokemon Go! craze.

Mad Max, the movie, was one crazy drive. And Joey seemed to be up for such a drive. FURIOSA!!

Mini ninja ready to strike.

Didn't have a chandelier but I did find a wig. #Sia.

