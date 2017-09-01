Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday; 6 ministers resign

September 01, 2017 16:07 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am on Sunday, a top government official said.

It will be the third such exercise since he took over in May 2014.

“A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 10 am on Sunday,” the official said.

Six ministers of the Narendra Modi government have so far resigned.

Apart from Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, the other ministers who tendered resignations are: Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh; Minister of State for Water Resource, River development and Ganga rejuvenation Sanjeev Balyan; MoS for Medium and Small Enterprises Giriraj Singh, and Minister of state for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste.

However, in a tweet, Uma Bharti said she will not speak anything on reports of her resignation.

'I didn't hear the question. I will not hear it and I won't answer,' she said.

'Either party chief Amit Shah and someone appointed by him for the purpose should speak on the issue to the media. I have no authority to talk about it,' she said in another tweet.

However, Rudy said his resignation was the party's decision and further refuted any strategy behind it.

"This is a decision by the prime minister, the government and the party and we are the soldiers of the party. There is no strategy behind this. I am thankful that I got the opportunity to work for the party and will continue to do this. It is their prerogative," he told the media.

Rudy is expected to be given organisational work.

With ANI inputs