BJP MLA chargesheeted in Unnao rape case

July 11, 2018 18:47 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday chargesheeted Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for the alleged rape of a minor girl in Unnao at his residence on June 4 last year, officials said.

In the chargesheet filed in special CBI court in Lucknow, Sengar and his associate Sashi Singh have been charged with criminal conspiracy and other offences under IPC and section 3 and 4 of the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) which relates to rape of minors.

The development came three months after the agency was handed over the probe in the alleged rape of the minor girl who was lured at the residence of the politician with the promise of job.

The agency has found that the minor girl was raped at the residence of the MLA on June 4, 2017 at 8 pm where she was taken by Sashi Singh, officials claimed.

The agency has alleged that the girl was again gang raped by a different set of accused between June 11 and June 20, 2017 which is also being probed by the CBI, they said.

The officials said local police had not registered an FIR related to the alleged rape by the MLA which took place on June 4. They had only registered an FIR related to the gang rape, they said.

The role of doctors, police and officials of district administration is still under probe, they said.

The victim has alleged that she was raped by the MLA, they said.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in UP legislative assembly, was arrested on April 13.

The case came to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation out Chief Minister Adityanath's residence.

A purported video of the girl's father before his death had gone viral in which he had alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up, including with rifle butts, by the MLA's brother and others in the presence of police.

The case caused a huge embarrassment to the BJP government in the state which recommended a CBI probe in April this year.