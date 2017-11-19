BJP leader announces Rs 10 cr for 'beheading' Deepika, Bhansali

November 19, 2017 21:12 IST

Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu on Sunday passed derogatory remarks against Padmavati filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh.

He also praised the Meerut youth for announcing Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika and Bhansali.

"I want to congratulate the Meerut youth for announcing Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika, and Bhansali. We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore, and also take care of their family's needs," he added.

Amu also claimed he was ready to quit the BJP for his remarks, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to speak up against the release of movie Padmavati.

The BJP leader further added, "The Rajputs in Gujarat will vote for the party in the upcoming assembly elections only if Padmavati is banned. The prime minister must exercise his powers under the Constitution to ban the movie."

Amu threatened actor Ranveer Singh, who is playing Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in the movie, for supporting Bhansali.

"If you (Ranveer Singh) do not take back your words, we will break your legs," he said, adding slurs against the actor.

Meanwhile, Akhand Rashtrawadi Party members in Lucknow staged a demonstration against the movie, and said they filed a public interest litigation in Delhi high court against the film.

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming movie have voluntarily postponed its release date, in the face of absence of requisite clearances.

Fringe group announces Rs 1 cr for 'burning Deepika alive'

A fringe group in Bareilly, meanwhile, also targeted Padukone, announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone 'burning her alive'.

Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha burnt over a hundred effigies of Padukone, who plays legendary Rajput queen Padmavati in the movie, and Bhansali at Damodar Swarup park in Bareilly and shouted slogans against them.

They also took out a march to the collectorate office and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding a ban on the release of the movie.

ABKM's youth wing leader Bhuvneshwar Singh said, "Deepika should know how it feels like to be burnt alive. The actress will never know the sacrifice of the queen. Any person burning her alive will be given Rs 1 crore. We demand that office-bearers of the organisation be shown the movie before it is released."

Asked about Bhuvneshwar Singh's threatening remarks, Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sahjawan said a report had been sought in this regard.

"We have sought a report from the policemen on duty. Thereafter, action will be taken," he said.

Won't allow release until 'controversial portions' removed: UP Deputy CM

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday that it will not let Padmavati be released in the state unless its 'controversial portions' are removed.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the legendary queen had sacrificed her life instead of surrendering before the Mughals and made a place for herself in the history.

"Islamic invaders created a lot of mayhem in the country. The 'Rani' burnt herself alive in 'Jauhar' for her 'satitva' (honour) and dignity," he said.

As an entertainment tax minister also, I can that we will not let the movie be released in Uttar Pradesh unless its controversial portions are removed, Maurya said.

With PTI inputs