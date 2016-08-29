Bihar mid-day meal tragedy: School principal sentenced to 17 years in jail

August 29, 2016 17:54 IST

A court in Bihar’s Saran district on Monday sentenced former principal of the Gandaman Government Primary School, Meena Devi, to 17 years imprisonment.



On August 25, Meena Devi was pronounced guilty in the case. Her husband Arjun Rai, another accused, was let off for lack of evidence against him by a trial court.



Meena Devi is charged in the case of the unfortunate death of 23 children after they consumed the mid-day meal at Dharmasati Gandaman Primary School in Saran district of Bihar on July 16 2013.



Additional District and Sessions Judge of Saran VA Tiwari has awarded 17 years prison to Meena Devi, including 10 years under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and seven years under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.



The court found Meena Devi, guilty of serving the poisonous mid-day meal to students and convicted her of culpable homicide “not amounting to murder”.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters