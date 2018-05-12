Exit polls predict close fight between BJP, Congress in Karnataka

Last updated on: May 12, 2018 20:43 IST

Ex-prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal-Secular likely to play the kingmaker if no party gets the majority.

Indicating a tight race between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, most exit polls for the Karnataka assembly elections on Saturday forecast a hung assembly with the Janata Dal-Secular likely to play the kingmaker, but were divided on which of the two national parties will emerge as the largest in the House.

The exit polls run by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party by getting 95-114 and 97-109 seats respectively.

Karnataka (222 out of 224) Congress BJP JD-S Others Times Now-VMR 90-103 80-93 31-39 - Times Now-Chanakya 73 120 26 3 ABP and C-Voter 87-99 97-109 21-30 1-8 Republic TV-Jan ki Baat 73-82 95-114 32-43 2-3 News X-CNS 72-78 102-110 35-39 3-4 India Today-Axis 106-118 79-82 22-30 - News Nation 73 107 38 4

They put the Congress' tally at 73-82 and 87-99 respectively with the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD-S predicted to get 32-43 and 21-30 seats.

Voting for 222 of the 224 assembly seats in the state was held today. Any party will need the support of 113 MLAs to form a new government.

However, Times Now-VMR and India Today-Axis My India said the ruling Congress in the state will emerge as the largest party, forecasting 90-103 and 106-118 seats for the party. They predicted 80-93 and 79-82 seats for the BJP respectively.

If the India Today exit poll said that the Congress may get a majority, the Republic TV predicted that the saffron party may cross the half way mark.

Times Now put the likely tally of the JD-S at 31-39 while India Today put its figure at 22-30.

News X predicted 102-110, 72-78 and 35-39 seats for the BJP, Congress and JD-S respectively.

India Today predicted the vote share of the Congress and the BJP at 39 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

The respective prediction by Republic TV for the two parties was 36 and 38.25 per cent.

The channels were, however, revising the figures as more data was pouring in this evening.

The Congress had won 122 seats last time following a split in the BJP, which was reduced to 40 seats while the JD-S also got 40 seats.

Both the BJP and the Congress ran a spirited campaign in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with 21 rallies, while Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the Congress' bid to ensure that it defies anti-incumbency to retain power. The BJP has declared B S Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.