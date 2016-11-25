rediff.com

Army soldier, 2 terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter

Army soldier, 2 terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter

Last updated on: November 25, 2016 11:45 IST

An army soldier and two terrorists were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Naidkhai area of Bandipora after security forces launched a search operation following specific intelligence inputs, an army official said.

He said two terrorists were killed in the encounter, while an army jawan also lost his life.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained, he said.

Meanwhile, the official said, another encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

A search operation was launched in Tujjar village of Sopore after specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the terrorists fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

Further details of the operation are awaited, the official said.

Tags: Bandipora, Sopore, north Kashmir, Army, Baramulla
 

