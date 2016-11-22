2 terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter

November 22, 2016 11:40 IST

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

“Two militants have been killed in an encounter in Bandipora,” a police official said.

He said acting on specific intelligence input about presence of terrorists in Hajin village of Bandipora, security forces launched a search operation in the area.

The official said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the terrorists fired upon them leading to an encounter in which two terrorists have been killed.

Further details of the operation were awaited, the official said.

Two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site.

“Two weapons have been recovered along with other war-like stores,” the official said

He said the identity and group affiliation of the terrorists was being ascertained.

IMAGE: Security personnel at the site of encounter in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com