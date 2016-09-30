Army rejects report of Pak killing 8 Indian soldiers

September 30, 2016 00:40 IST

It also said that one India soldier 'inadvertently' crossed the LoC with his weapon.

The Indian Army on Thursday rejected as ‘false and baseless’ reports in a section of Pakistani media that eight Indian soldiers were killed and one captured by Pakistani military in retaliatory fire.

Indian Army sources said, “As regard (to the) report of killing of eight Indian Army personnel reported in sections of Pakistan media, the report is completely false and baseless.”

Army's reaction came after Dawn News reported that Pakistani military has claimed that it has killed eight Indian soldiers and captured one while retaliating to India's firing at the first line of defence at the Line of Control at Tatta Pani.

The report was taken off from its website in the night.

Earlier, Dawn had also reported that an Indian soldier had been captured and was identified as 22-year-old Chandu Babulal Chohan son of Bashan Chohan from Maharashtra.

Indian Army sources, however, said, “One soldier from 37 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) with weapon has inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control. Pakistan has been informed by the DGMO on the hotline.”

The sources said his crossing over was not related to the surgical strikes.

“Such inadvertent crossing by Army and civilians are not unusual on either side. They are returned through existing mechanisms,” they said.

A source in the Northern Command also indicated that Chohan was an army deserter.

The Dawn report said he has been shifted to an undisclosed location.

It also said ‘the dead bodies of the Indian soldiers are still to be recovered by the Indian forces as they lay unattended at the LoC’.

IMAGE: Director General Military Operations Ranbir Singh arrives to attend an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo