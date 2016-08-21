Army guns down 3 terrorists behind attack on BSF post

August 21, 2016 14:30 IST

Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Kashmir, killing three terrorists who were involved in an attack on a Border Security Force post in the area two days ago.

"Army foiled an infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. Three terrorists have been killed in the operation," an army official said.

He said the slain terrorists were involved in the attack on a BSF post in Tangdhar sector on August 19 in which three jawans of the force were injured.

"Three weapons and other war-like stores have been recovered from the scene of the gunbattle," the official said, adding the combing operation was still in progress.

