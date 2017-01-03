Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav still disqualified from SP?

January 03, 2017 12:01 IST

The disqualifications of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party member Ram Gopal Yadav were never taken back on papers.

Sources said revoking the duo’s disqualification was conditional.

It was decided that both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal won’t conduct the party’s national convention.

But they went ahead and hence their disqualification was not revoked.

Their case in the Election Commission is strong as only party president can call convention and not disqualified members.

Ram Gopal was sacked earlier on January 1 for the third time by party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav after he declared Akhilesh as the new national president of the Samajwadi Party at a special national convention.

Mulayam termed the national convention as ‘unconstitutional’ and dismissed the proposals passed in it as ‘illegal’.

A letter issued by Mulayam blamed Ram Gopal for “conspiring” to harm the party.

On December 30, the feud-riddled Samajwadi Party hurtled towards a split after Mulayam expelled Akhilesh and Ram Gopal from the party for six years.

The shock move came a day after Akhilesh, the party patriarch’s son, came up with his own list of 235 candidates for assembly polls.

As the crisis within the Samajwadi Party refuses to die down, Ram Gopal is scheduled to meet with the officials of Election Commission on Tuesday to stake claim for the party symbol ‘cycle’.

Mulayam, and senior leaders Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Jaya Prada met the Election Commission on Monday over the same issue.

Mulayam on Monday also postponed the January 5 emergency convention. No fresh date has been announced for the convention.