New twist in SP, Akhilesh declared party chief at national convention

Last updated on: January 01, 2017 13:18 IST

The war in Samajwadi Party was far from over on Sunday with a defiant Ram Gopal Yadav declaring Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention in Lucknow which was declared as "unconstitutional" by supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The convention, attended by thousands of SP workers, unanimously "expelled" Amar Singh and removed Shivpal Singh Yadav from the post of state unit president.

The national convention proposed that Mulayam be considered as supreme leader of the party and that the top brass will take guidance from him, Ramgopal Yadav said addressing the workers.

Soon after being proposed as the national president of the party, Akhilesh Yadav said his respect for his father was more than ever and that he would stand against those conspiring against the party.

"Those who conspired against the party, damaged it and also posed problems before the national president...should know that my respect for the national president (Mulayam Singh) will be more than before," the chief minister said.

"...People might raise questions and level allegations but I said this before and say it again that as his son if there is any conspiracy against the party and him it is my duty to stand against them", he said.

"I had said that I was ready to step down as state unit president earlier too ...he had made me the CM and gave me a chance to work...", he said.

The chief minister said, "All want that SP comes back to power but there are some who do not want this... Netaji would be most elated if the party forms the next government...I have been given the responsibility to make the next government on one more time'.

Hinting that there were powers in the party who were guiding the party chief to take decisions against him, Yadav said, "Netaji's respect and position is supreme for us ... these three-four months are very important....don't know who all can come together and force certain decisions".

Earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh Yadav declared the national convention convened by Ramgopal Yadav as unconstitutional and warned of action against those taking part in it.

As soon as the national convention got underway at the Janeshwar Misra park, Mulayam Singh issued a letter.

"Today a so-called convention has been convened by Ramgopal. This is against party constitution and discipline . This has been convened to damage the party," he said in the letter.

Mulayam said that participation in the convention will be taken as indiscipline and action will be initiated against all those attending it.

Almost all the senior leaders who have a longtime association with Mulayam Singh were present on the dias during the convention.