Mulayam reinstates Akhilesh, Ram Gopal in SP within a day

December 31, 2016 16:15 IST

IMAGE: Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow. ‘All of us together will fight communal forces and we will once again form a SP government in UP with full majority,’ Shivpal said. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

After a massive show of strength by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was expelled from the Samajwadi Party by father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party supremo on Saturday backed down revoking with immediate effect the expulsion orders of his son and brother Ram Gopal Yadav.

After hectic confabulations involving Akhilesh Yadav’s warring uncle Shivpal Yadav, Mulayam and the chief minister, Shivpal tweeted that on the SP supremo’s directive, expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party was being revoked with immediate effect.

IMAGE: Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

"I am coming after having met party chief Mulayam Singh along with CM Akhilesh Yadav. Netaji (Mulayam) has given the order that the suspension orders of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal are terminated with immediate effect," Shivpal said.

"All of us together will fight communal forces and we will once again form a SP government in UP with full majority. These are my orders. We will hold discussions within ourselves and decide, and prepare for the upcoming elections," he said.

IMAGE: A supporter of Akhilesh Yadav tries to immolate self outside the chief minister's residence against the latter's expulsion from the SP. Photograph: PTI Photo

"All matters have been solved and we will fight the upcoming polls together. We will all sit together with Netaji and I am sure all problems will be resolved," he said.

On a day of fast-paced developments, Akhilesh earlier in the day convened a meeting of SP legislators where over 200 of the 229 party MLAs turned up expressing their loyalty with the chief minister, a day after he was expelled from the party for indulging in ‘indiscipline’, pushing the ruling party to the precipice of a vertical split.

Some SP members of legislative council and senior party functionaries loyal to Akhilesh also attended the meeting at the chief minister’s official residence at 5-Kalidas Marg.

Senior SP leader and UP cabinet minister Azam Khan then arrived at the CM’s residence and after a brief stay, they drove to Mulayam's bungalow at a stone's throw distance.

Earlier outside the chief minister’s residence, high drama was witnessed with youth supporters of Akhilesh assembling in large numbers to vent their fury over his expulsion and that of his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav.

IMAGE: Supporters of Akhilesh Yadav clash with cops. Photograph: Sandeep Pal.

Akhilesh supporters tried to break the cordon outside the CM’s residence and clashed with police.

Akhilesh loyalists also exchanged blows with supporters of SP state unit chief Shivpal Yadav outside party headquarters in the high security VIP zone where heavy police deployment made the entire place look like a battle zone.

As the embattled Samajwadi Party faced its worst ever crisis, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad sought to bring the warring groups together by speaking to Mulayam to broker peace.

IMAGE: Akhilesh supporters tried to break the cordon outside the CM’s residence. Photograph: Sandeep Pal.

Lalu telephoned Mulayam, who happens to be his relative too, to ensure that the fighting leaders should bury their hatchet in the larger interest of the party.

Mulayam had on Friday expelled his son Akhilesh and Ram Gopal from SP for six years after they put up candidates against the official nominees and summoned a party meet on Sunday, pushing the ruling party to the precipice of a split just ahead of the UP assembly elections likely to be announced any day now.

IMAGE: Cops try to pacify Akhilesh's supporters. Photograph: Sandeep Pal.

Mulayam had said he took the action against Akhilesh and Ram Gopal to save the party which he had built through hard efforts.

"We have to save the party. The party comes first. That is why we are expelling both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal," he said.

He explained that the decision was taken after Ram Gopal, in his capacity as general secretary, called an emergency meeting of the party on January 1 and Akhilesh 'supported' it.