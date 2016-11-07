Minister Jayant Sinha swaps first class seats with girl

November 07, 2016 12:09 IST

Most of the times, we hear of ministers and netas demanding for VIP treatment, so the news of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha giving up his seat for a girl and her ill mother during a flight makes us smile.

Twitter user, Shreya Pradip, was travelling from Bengaluru to Ranchi on an Indigo flight with her mother.

They were given the XL seats with more leg room because her mother could not walk but during a mid-flight halt in Kolkata the duo realised that those seats belonged to Jayant Sinha and his wife.

Instead of asking the mother-daughter duo to shift to their seats, the minister insisted that they remain seated and went to sit somewhere else with his wife.

Shreya later tweeted to thank him for the sweet gesture to which Sinha promptly replied.

She tweeted to Jayant Sinha, saying: “Achche din is when aviation minister gives his 1st class seat 2 me n my ill mother, sits in d eco class himself Thnx Sir.”

Sinha repiled, saying, “You are very welcome.”

Image: Twitter user Shreya Pradip put up this photo on her Twitter page after Union minister Jayant Sinha swapped seats with her. Photograph: @ShreyaPradip/Twitter