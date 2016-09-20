AAP MLA Sahiram Pehalwan booked for alleged assault

September 20, 2016 03:24 IST

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Tughlakabad Sahiram Pehalwan was on Monday booked by the Delhi Police on a complaint by a youth who alleged that he was assaulted by the legislator.

The complainant, Yogesh Vidhudi, has alleged that he was beaten up by the MLA and his men Lalit and Subhash, who are brothers and close aides of the legislator.

"A case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC has been registered at the Okhla police station," said a senior police officer.

Yogesh told police that a cemented road was being constructed in a lane outside his house in Tekhand. He alleged that the MLA had "threatened" the supervisor who was observing the construction to stop work on the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

He claimed that he called the MLA and tried to know his opposition to construction of the road at which he "threatened" him also with "dire consequences".

Yogesh in his written complaint at Okhla police station given on Monday, said that he had gone to to get medicines with a relative when the MLA along with his accomplices allegedly beat him up.

Yogesh made a PCR call and lodged his complaint with police.

The complainant was medically examined and he was found to have sustained injuries on his chest and left hand, police said.