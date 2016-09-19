35 killed as bus falls into pond in Bihar's Madhubani

September 19, 2016 22:51 IST

State announces ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of those who died. Search operations are on. M I Khan reports from Patna.

At least 35 bodies were recovered on Monday after a 50-seater bus fell into a deep pond in Bihar’s Madhubani district, officials said.

The district administration officials, along with State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force, have been engaged in rescue and search of other passengers feared drowned, a district official said.

"So far, 35 bodies of passengers have been found and the bus was pulled out of the water. But search for missing passengers are going on," the official said.

The accident took place near Basakha Chowk in Benapatti area, about 250 km from Patna.

According to police, more than 5,000 people from neighbouring villages gathered at the accident site. Angry over the alleged delay on the part of local administrative officials to commence the rescue operations, a group of people pelted stones at district officials -- including district magistrate’s vehicle -- and staged protest.

The bus was on way to Sitamarhi from Madhubani.

Eyewirtnesses who informed police said that bus driver has lost control and it fell into the pond.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have condoled the deaths in the mishap.

IMAGE: Rescue work in progress after a passenger bus fell into a pond at Benipatti in Madhubani district of Bihar on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo