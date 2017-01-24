1 dead in stampede after SRK fans mob Vadodara station

Last updated on: January 24, 2017 12:16 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's promotion of his film Raees encountered tragedy on Monday night.

Last evening the Bollywood superstar caught the August Kranti Express from the Mumbai Central station to promote Raees, which releases on Wednesday, January 25.

When the train -- on its way to New Delhi -- stopped at Vapi and Surat in Gujarat, SRK greeted thousands of fans at both railway stations.

When the train arrived at Vadodara station at 10.30 pm, thousands of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

This resulted in a stampede, which led to the death of Fareed Khan Pathan, a resident of Vadodara.

Fareed had gone to drop relatives at the Vadodara station.

Bystanders complained that the police and railway authorities had not made proper arrangements to manage the huge crowds.

Calling it an "extremely unfortunate" incident, Khan said that his prayers are with the family of the deceased.

"One of our colleagues was traveling with us. Her uncle came down to see her at Vadodara. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. It was really unfortunate. We started the journey thinking we all will travel, spend time with each other when one of your own loses someone one on a trip like this, it saddens us all," Shah Rukh told reporters at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi.

"On behalf of everyone, our prayers and blessings are with the whole family. She has reached there. I just spoke to her. I think the burial is in an hour or half hour. We have some of our people with the family members there. Hopefully God will bless her soon," he added.

IMAGE: Shah Khan Khan abroad the August Kranti Rajdhani Express. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar