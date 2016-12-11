rediff.com

Shahrukh Khan meets Raj Thackeray ahead of release of 'Raees'

December 11, 2016 21:26 IST

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan on Sunday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai.

The meeting, that took place in the evening, assumes significance as Khan’s upcoming film ‘Raees’, which features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, is scheduled for a release next month, party sources said.

Notably, the MNS has in the past objected to casting of Pakistani actors in Bollywood movies citing the neighbouring country’s involvement in terrorist attacks in India.

Earlier in October, the MNS had staged high-voltage protests against the release of filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ for featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

The Bollywood superstar had previously run into trouble for the release of ‘My Name is Khan’ in 2010, with another right wing party, Shiv Sena, opposing its screening then.

Tags: Shahrukh Khan, Bollywood, MNS, Dil Hai Mushkil, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
 

