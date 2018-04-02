PIX: All the fun on the sets of Race 3

Happy birthday, Remo!
It will probably be a restful birthday on April 2 for Remo D'Souza who just wrapped up his Race 3 shoot in Abu Dhabi.
The team has returned from Liwa desert and brought with them a lot of memories and photographs.
Race 3 has a hefty star cast -- Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem -- and all of them look intriguing in the posters.
Celebrating Remo's birthday by looking at the behind-the-scenes of his potential blockbuster.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
Remo gets ready for the third installment of the Race franchise with the gorgeous Jacqueline.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
Salman listens to music on set.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram
Daisy goes through the script for the day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
Remo starts the sixth day of shooting after taking Lord Ganesha's blessings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
Race moves to Thailand, and Remo sets it up right.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
Jacqueline and Remo dig into delicious Christmas dinner.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
Remo starts shooting the first song of the film, choreographed by Kruti Mahesh and Rahul Shetty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
Remo starts the last lap of the Eid release in Abu Dhabi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram
Bobby captures a memory.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem /Instagram
Saqib takes off a moment to reflect... on the middle of the road!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
All the action in the Liwa desert.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
Guns a-blazin'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
The Race 3 team.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
Remo takes a break with Cinematographer Ayananka Bose and Fight Master Anal Arasu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram
A peek of the glamorous Race 3 cast.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram
The sun sets on the last day of the Race 3 shoot in Liwa.
