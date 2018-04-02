rediff.com

PIX: All the fun on the sets of Race 3

April 02, 2018 12:31 IST

Happy birthday, Remo!

It will probably be a restful birthday on April 2 for Remo D'Souza who just wrapped up his Race 3 shoot in Abu Dhabi.

The team has returned from Liwa desert and brought with them a lot of memories and photographs.

Race 3 has a hefty star cast -- Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem -- and all of them look intriguing in the posters.

Celebrating Remo's birthday by looking at the behind-the-scenes of his potential blockbuster.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo gets ready for the third installment of the Race franchise with the gorgeous Jacqueline.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Salman listens to music on set.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy goes through the script for the day.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo starts the sixth day of shooting after taking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Race moves to Thailand, and Remo sets it up right.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Jacqueline and Remo dig into delicious Christmas dinner.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo starts shooting the first song of the film, choreographed by Kruti Mahesh and Rahul Shetty.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo starts the last lap of the Eid release in Abu Dhabi.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby captures a memory.


Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem /Instagram

Saqib takes off a moment to reflect... on the middle of the road!

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

All the action in the Liwa desert.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Guns a-blazin'.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

The Race 3 team.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo takes a break with Cinematographer Ayananka Bose and Fight Master Anal Arasu.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

A peek of the glamorous Race 3 cast.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

The sun sets on the last day of the Race 3 shoot in Liwa.

