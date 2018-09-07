Watch! The Man Who Made Gulzar Cry

September 07, 2018 12:30 IST

There were many revelations at the launch of Because He Is, Meghna Gulzar's book about her father, the much-loved Gulzar.

Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

It was a special evening for a father and a daughter.

A father who is a much-lauded, much-respected and much-loved poet, lyricist, screenplay writer, dialogue writer and film-maker.

The daughter stepped into the world of films in 2009, when she assisted her father with the screenplay of his film, Hu Tu Tu.

She then stepped out of his shadow to direct her own films.

Her first two movies, Filhaal and Just Married, were appreciated.

Her next sojourn, a short film called Pooranmasi, was part of Dus Kahaniyaan, an anthology released in 2007. Earlier this year, Eros Now released Pooranmasi as an individual film on YouTube and it ratcheted up over 1.12 million views.

Then came Talvar and Raazi.

When that daughter, Meghna, writes a book on her father, Gulzar, the world would expect it to be nothing short of interesting.

The book, Because He Is, was launched in Mumbai at the Royal Opera House, which re-opened in 2016 after having downed its shutters for 25 years.

Soon enough, Meghna clears up a misunderstanding about her father.

Though Sampooran Singh, which is Gulzar's real name, did work in a garage before he entered the film industry, he was never a mechanic.

And yes, it was here that he met the man who made him cry.

Here's another lovely story about when Gulzar ran away from his daughter and got a poem in return.

Talking about his actress-wife, the reclusive Rakhee, Gulzar shares details about their romance and their unusual relationship that will make you smile.

"Alag hai, but we have not separated," he defines what they share.

And Meghna reveals why her mother -- her parents decided to live separately when she was a year old -- was not present at the book launch.

Gulzar's world, he confesses, begins and ends with two people; one, in particular, is the sun around which Gulzar's world revolves.

Meghna, in turn, pays an amazing tribute to her father.

Just when you believe you've understood Gulzar's poem, another layer reveals itself.