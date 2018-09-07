Watch: Chetan Bhagat and The Girl In Room 105

Here's why she's special to the man who is often called India's most popular author.
Can you imagine Chetan Bhagat nervous before the launch of a book?
After all, all of the investment banker-turned-author's books have been wildly successful.
But this one, The Girl In Room 105, is special.
It's Bhagat's tenth book and he's going all out to ensure it gets a loving reception.
To promote The Girl In Room 105, which releases on October 9, Bhagat has created a teaser film starring the talented Vikrant Massey.
To get to know what the book is about, please take a look:
