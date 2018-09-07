Watch: Chetan Bhagat and The Girl In Room 105

September 07, 2018 11:15 IST

Here's why she's special to the man who is often called India's most popular author.

IMAGE: A glimpse of The Girl In Room 105. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chetan Bhagat

Can you imagine Chetan Bhagat nervous before the launch of a book?

After all, all of the investment banker-turned-author's books have been wildly successful.

But this one, The Girl In Room 105, is special.

It's Bhagat's tenth book and he's going all out to ensure it gets a loving reception.

To promote The Girl In Room 105, which releases on October 9, Bhagat has created a teaser film starring the talented Vikrant Massey.

To get to know what the book is about, please take a look: