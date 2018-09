September 01, 2018 09:45 IST

Now, did you expect that answer from a former Miss Universe?

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Photograph: Courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

There’s something very appealing about the glamorous Ms Sen.

Sushmita is witty, she can engage with her audience and, more importantly, knows how to deliver difficult truths in a manner that make them sound extremely palatable.

Watch, for example, the video below to see how she reveals a few home truths about a svelte figure.

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen was speaking at an event to promote a fat reduction procedure.