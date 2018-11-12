5 Reasons Why Aamir signed Thugs of Hindostan

November 12, 2018 12:55 IST

So *this* is why Aamir Khan signed Thugs Of Hindostan?

'What was Aamir Khan thinking?' seems to be the question on everyone's lips after watching the godawful Thugs of Hindostan.

Perhaps the backlash wouldn't be this severe for any other actor.

But with perfectionist Aamir involved besides Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in what was to be a lavish adventure, expectations soared sky high.

Though we have little doubt that he will recover from the Thugs of Hindostan debacle, here are five crazy reasons Sukanya Verma came up with for Aamir taking up this turkey in the first place.

Ghajini returns. A sudden attack of anterograde amnesia left him with no memory of what he was doing.

Finally a script for which he wouldn't have to work on his body.

Plus the lure of working in a costume drama.

Aamir likes to play with fire.

Remember what Salman Khan said about his friend in Andaz Apna Apna?

'Yamraj ko bhi topi pehnakar usse yahan le aayega.'

Looks like Aamir decided to test that theory.

Now both are top contenders for the worst movies of 2018 with Race 3 and Thugs of Hindostan.