'Everything about Shah Rukh is so grand'

November 12, 2018 10:50 IST

'I don't see myself as a star, but I do see Shah Rukh very much as a star.'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan with Aamir Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan/Instagram

Bollywood's biggest stars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are not rivals.

They share a warm relationship and don't hesitate promoting each other's movies.

And so, we had Shah Rukh share a picture, above, and caption it: 'Hug from the Thug'.

Aamir's Diwali release Thugs Of Hindostan may have been denounced by the critics, but he insists, "You'll forget Jack Sparrow after watching Firangi."

"Shah Rukh is so handsome, so charming, so well dressed, so organised," Aamir tells Rediff.com Contributor Urvi Parikh.

Shah Rukh recently said 'He feels like a loser' and that Aamir also feels the same and that you both discussed it...

(Interrupts) Usne bola aur tumne maan liya? (He said it and you accepted it?) (Laughs)

Well, I don't see myself as a star, but I do see Shah Rukh very much as a star.

Everything about him is so grand.

He is so handsome, so charming, so well dressed, so organised.

He took me to his house when it was new.

Uska jitna bada wardrobe hai utna bada mera poora ghar hai (His wardrobe is as big as my house).

This is how a star's wardrobe and their house should look like.

After you couldn't do the Rakesh Sharma biopic, did you recommend Shah Rukh's name for it?

It's a great script and Mr Sharma's story is fascinating.

Yes, I called Shah Rukh and told him that he should hear the script and it could be right for him if he likes it.

I am glad he liked it and is now doing it.

Like you recommended SRK's name for the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Salman Khan recommended him for Zero. Do you think that is how the industry should function and there shouldn't be competitiveness?

Yeah, that is how it should be.

At least, I am not competitive. And I haven't felt that with Salman and Shah Rukh too.