Last updated on: November 09, 2018 15:32 IST

These ToH memes will make you smile all weekend!

After memes on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, the memeistas are now having a field day, thanks to Thugs Of Hindostan.

The big budget movie is likely the most disappointing film of the year.

TOH may be boring, but these memes are not.

Take a look and enjoy!