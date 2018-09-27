Will Vikas bring a change in Bigg Boss?

Last updated on: September 27, 2018 18:05 IST

Get ready for Sach Ka Aaina!

After former Bigg Boss contestants Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan took the current housemates to task, it's the turn of another ex-contestant Vikas Gupta to enter the house.

Vikas is assigned the Sach Ka Aaina task where he gives his opinion on the game so far.

Vikas will tell Nehha Pendse that she is playing the game maturely and asks her to have her own opinion.

He will tell Srishty Rode to be more visible.

He will tell Sreesanth to get a hold on his anger and play the game with sportsman spirit.

He will praise Urvashi Vani for her honesty.

Will Vikas Gupta bring about a change in the Bigg Boss house? VOTE!