Bigg Boss12: Who will get evicted? PREDICT!

Last updated on: September 25, 2018 15:10 IST

Two celebrities and two commoner jodis are up for eviction. Who will get the shove?

With no eliminations on the first week of Bigg Boss 12, the contestants were relieved to spend another week on the popular show.

But, of course, there has to be a twist.

Bigg Boss announced open nominations in its second week.

According to a task, set in a 'graveyard', the contestants had to pick up a wax statue of the jodis or singles and put it in a melting pot, stating the reason for nominating that person.

Before the nomination process, Bigg Boss showed them a clip, which showed that none of the contestants had followed the rules of the house.

Thanks to that, even the captains of the house, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik, lost their special powers of being safe from nominations, and are up for eviction.

Dipikar Kakar was nominated by the housemates.

Karanvir Bohra and Romil Choudhary-Nirmal Singh, who were sent to jail, got nominated by Bigg Boss directly.

IMAGE: Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik

IMAGE: Dipikar Kakar

IMAGE: Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Choudhary

IMAGE: Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh

Who do you think will be evicted from Bigg Boss 12 next week? PREDICT!

Photographs: Kind courtesy, Bigg Boss / Twitter.