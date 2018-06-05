Where was Salman off to?

June 05, 2018 14:47 IST

Here's how the week started in Bollywood.

It was a manic Monday for film folk as they went about promoting their movies.

Salman Khan takes the cast from his coming film Race 3 to the sets of the reality show, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

Will Bobby Deol's career revive after Race 3? Remember what he told us last September?

Saqib Saleem hopes Race 3 will accelerate his showbiz career.

Daisy Shah, who considers Salman her mentor, features in Race 3.

Anil Kapoor has been the only star constant in the Race movies.

Race 3 is planets away from Director Remo D'Souza's usual dance drama universe.

A sneak peek from the show: Dancer Vaishnavi Patil joins the Race 3 team.

Manisha Koirala promotes Sanju, where she play the legendary Nargis Dutt.

Vicky Kaushal plays Sanjay Dutt's best buddy while Paresh Rawal plays the formidable Sunil Dutt.

Shikha Talsania promotes Veere Di Wedding, which had the third best opening in Bollywood this year.

Swara Bhaskar, who took on the trolls who attacked her role in Veere Di Wedding and vanquished them as only she can.

Time for a selfie with the fans.

Krushna Abhishek promotes his film Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle along with wife Kashmera Shah.

The couple recently celebrated their twins' first birthday.

Nazia Hussain plays the female lead in Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.

Claudia Ciesla also stars in Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.

Rishi Kapoor at the success party for 102 Not Out.

Brothers and composers Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar