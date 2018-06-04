PIX: What were Jacqueline, Alia, Ranbir, up to?

June 04, 2018 12:56 IST

Bollywood's stars had a packed weekend... Take a look.

This weekend, some Bollywood folk were busy promoting their movies.

Others found time to play football.

Jacqueline Fernandez got ready for the promotion of Race 3 at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, suburban Mumbai, on Sunday.

She quickly changed before the mandatory round of press interviews.

Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah participated in the Race 3 promotions on Saturday.

As did Freddy Daruwala.

Akshay Kumar spent some time with the traffic police. He is associated with their road safety movement and tweeted 'Honoured to associate with @MORTHRoadSafety and take forward the 'Road Safety' movement. I sincerely hope the campaign will bring about a behavioral change towards traffic & road safety and in turn help save precious lives.'

The good citizen that he is, Akshay even launched Svarn Saathi, a product replacement for tobacco on Saturday.

Alia Bhatt organised the screening of a subtitled version of Raazi for the deaf and mute students of an NGO on Saturday.

Vicky Kaushal and Mahesh Bhatt lent their support to the evening.

They took a moment to pose for photographs with the students.

Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan got together for an football match with their All Stars Football Club in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ranbir was injured and was rushed to hospital; he has a damaged tendon in his toe.

Ranbir's cousin, Aadar Jain.

Aadar's brother, Armaan Jain.

Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Dhadak soon.

Dhadak's director Shashank Khaitan.

Leander Paes.

Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Vivian Dsena.

Jim Sarbh.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar