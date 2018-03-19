When Karan Johar's mum turned 75

March 19, 2018 12:49 IST

The big Bollywood birthday celebrations!

Karan Johar made sure his mother Hiroo Yash Johar's 75th birthday was as grand as his movies.

KJo held a grand bash on the big day -- Sunday, March 18 -- and his friends joined in.

What did the celebrations look like? We tell you.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Meet the Johars: Karan, birthday girl Hiroo and his twins Roohi and Yash.

The celebration was held at a five-star hotel in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Karan made sure to decorate the place with mom's favourite flowers, lots of pink and purple.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sid Malhotra's selfie with his Hiroo Aunty.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Sonu Nigam performs songs KJo requested -- Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lag Ja Gale, Gaata Rahe Mera Dil.

Hiroo and her son got teary eyed when Sonu crooned Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Shabana Azmi joins Sonu for the classic Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

The birthday girl's favourite Chinese and Indian dishes were part of the menu.

Before cutting the three-tier cake, an audio-visual chronicling moments from Karan's childhood to Hiroo Johar's latest pictures with her grandchildren were screened.

The newest members of the family, Yash and Roohi, joined in for the cake cutting.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan's cool family.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Niranjan Iyengar, Kajol and Karan's selfie from the party.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

'Centre of my universe and the big love of my life!!! My mom is 75 today!!!' Karan writes with this beautiful collection of pictures.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

That's what the invite looked like!

It was designed by the Shaadi Squad, the event management company who also worked on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar>/Instagram

Rani Mukerji with the boys.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Niranjan Iyengar/Instagram

Niranjan, Karan and Manish with Hiroo.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaykasshan A Patel/Instagram

Nandita Mahtani and Kaykasshan Patel were part of the celebrations. But where were Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan?



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

The cake was cut at Hiroo and Karan's home at the stroke of midnight.

Rani and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were present to bring in the cheer.