Get ready for Jacqueline's Ek Do Teen!

Last updated on: March 16, 2018 14:40 IST

What do you think of Jacqueline's new look?

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to dance to Madhuri Dixit's break-out song, Ek Do Teen, from the 1988 film Tezaab.

When we asked you, dear readers, if she would do justice to it, you gave it a thumbs down.

But Jackie's got her moves in place, and now, she looks so fab in the song!

The actress will step into Madhuri's shoes for Baaghi 2 and the song will be choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

She says she isn't trying to match up to Madhuri, hers is just a tribute to the terrific actor-dancer.

Jacqueline shares her look from the film and writes, '#EkDoTeen Chaar Panch... can’t stop, won't stop humming this tune!! Get ready @itigershroff @dishpatani @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @tseries #Baaghi2'.

Are you waiting for the song now?