September 26, 2018 15:30 IST

Rediff.com Reader Prashanth Raghavendra spotted Karan Johar in London on Sunday, September 23, and sent us a picture.

Thanks Prashanth!

If you meet/see film or television personalities and take a photograph or a video of the star(s), please mail us your pictures at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in

Or kindly upload the picture on ZaraBol