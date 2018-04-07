rediff.com

Watch Daas Dev, a gritty version of Devdas

April 07, 2018 10:00 IST

What do you think of the trailer?

Daas Dev is Director Sudhir Mishra's ode to Sarat Chandra Chattopahyay's classic story Devdas, made so often in Hindi cinema.

Sudhir's film is set in the politically riddled world of Uttar Pradesh.

 

Rahul Bhat plays Dev, Richa Chadha plays Paro and Aditi Rao Hyderi as Chandni.

Saurabh Shukhla plays a pivotal part in the film also starring Vipin Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Deep Raj Rana, Anil Sharma and Sohaila Kapoor.

Anurag Kashyap and his Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh have special appearances.

Daas Dev releases on April 20.

